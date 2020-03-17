Pennsylvania’s state-owned wine, liquor stores to close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania will shut down all of its roughly 600 state-owned wine and liquor stores as part of the state's expanding shutdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said all wine and liquor stores and licensee service centers will close 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Online sales end Monday. Wolf already ordered the stores to close after Monday in four southeastern Pennsylvania counties where he had said there was "confirmed evidence of risk."

Stores in those four counties first drew large crowds over the weekend, and the liquor control board said it saw unusually high online order volume.

For more on the coronavirus, click here.