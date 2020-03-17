Why experts say the coronavirus pandemic isn’t only dangerous to our physical health

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While the focus surrounding coronavirus remains physical health, experts are urging everyone to look after their mental health as well.

Dr. Meredith Coles, Professor of Psychology at Binghamton University says that while it's important to stay informed each day, don't overdo it.

"Take a break and try to make sure you're getting reliable information, there are a lot of rumors going around that are really scaring people," she said.

Coles says you can combat this by taking things day by day.

"Worrying about it isn't going to change it so as things progress, we'll deal with them as they happen," she said.

Additionally, Dr. Connor says the isolation that comes with being forced to stay home also goes against our basic human instincts.

"It's pretty much key to survival we like to see ourselves as independent and self sufficient but in fact we're very much interdependent with other people," he said. "Most people find their purpose in their relationship with their family, friends or their country or some organization but it's almost always social."

Dr. Coles stresses there are simple ways to deal with feelings of isolation and loneliness.

"Be creative everybody knows call your friends, play scrabble on your phone, you can even have dinner with a friend in California if you have them on face time," she said.