1st New Yorker with COVID-19 recovers; business restrictions

(AP) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the first person to test positive for the coronavirus in New York has recovered.

The 39-year-old Manhattan woman had returned in February with her husband from Iran.

The unidentified health care worker had been recovering from home. New York state has more than 2,300 confirmed cases.

Cuomo will order that businesses in New York state keep at least half their workforce at home.

It's the latest in a series of restrictions to keep the virus from spreading.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.