$60M upgrade to Binghamton Baseball Complex on hold

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Just over one month ago, Binghamton University announced a $60 million anonymous gift for a new Baseball Stadium Complex, but that renovation is currently on hold.

The statement from Binghamton University reads:

"Due to an aggressive construction schedule, bids for the new Baseball Stadium Complex came in higher than expected. In response, we will rebid the project with a revised schedule, which will allow the team to play the full 2020 schedule on our campus field and the 2021 schedule at other locations."

After this decision was made, the 2020 season was cancelled. With the coronavirus outbreak, a timeline for the stadium upgrades is unknown.

