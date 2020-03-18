Above average temperatures

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, high clouds. High 48 (44-50) Wind NW becoming S 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers. A wintry mix in the Catskills.

.25-.50” rain, 0-1” snow, 0-.05” ice 30% Low 36 (32-38) Wind SE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.05” 40% High 48 (46-50) Wind SE 10-20 mph

High pressure will give us quieter weather Wednesday, but our active weather will continue. We'll have increasing clouds later in the afternoon. A low passing to our south will give us rain, along with a wintry mix in the Catskills.

Another low and associated warm front will give us clouds and showers Thursday. It will also bring some milder temperatures. Rain and showers, possibly a thunderstorm, along with the mild weather will continue Friday before the cold front comes through.

We'll have early clouds and showers Saturday, but as high pressure moves in, we'll have increasing sunshine. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Sunday into Monday. Clouds and showers are back in the forecast Tuesday.

