Broome County cleaning company offers coronavirus-fighting tips you can practice at home

(WBNG) -- One local cleaning company says it offers coronavirus-fighting cleaning services that can you can practice at home.

Debrah Godbay started the company, Brooms over Broome, nearly 30 years ago.

"I've seen everything and I've tried everything," she explained Wednesday.

Taking weeks to research methods, the product she said her team uses comes straight from a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Godbay explained, "It's a simple solution of one third cup of bleach to one gallon of water."

It's a solution the company said gloves are needed for when handling.

The team said the concoction is effective in getting rid of the virus, a statement 12 News confirmed on the CDC's website.

Brooms over Broome uses the solution for what is called touch point cleaning, a practice also recommended by the CDC.

They explain it means cleaning items in your home that are commonly touched like light switches, handles in your kitchen and door knobs.

While you can do this protocol yourself, if you choose to have the company do it, they say they're taking precautions.

"We have been asking customers and employees if they're feeling ill to cancel their service or not come into work," said Operations Manager Nicole Stermensky.

They're also requiring gloves to be worn on the job.

Saying they're focused on helping those in need of services while they still can, Stermensky said, "We're going to keep doing it until it's no longer safe."

To make sure you're using the solution safely and on the right surfaces, check out the CDC's website here.

