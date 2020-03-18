COVID-19: What’s changing in Delaware County?

DELAWARE COUNTY (WBNG) -- In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Delaware County Officials are taking drastic steps to help stop the spread.

Following New York State directives issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo, the county is closing a number of county offices until further notice.

Delaware County offices and facilities remaining open will limit public access, with many county employees working remotely.

These offices will also be operating with reduced staffing, as well as a number of employees working remotely. However, the county will continue to provide essential services.

"The scope of this national crisis extends well beyond Delaware County. Our efforts are intended to mitigate the impacts of this disease by protecting our vulnerable residents through proven social distancing practices," explained Board of Supervisors Chairperson Tina Molé.

In addition, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office are updating their app to include news and alerts regarding the Coronavirus Disease. These alerts will come directly from the Center for Disease Control

The app is free to download for both Android and Apple users. Just search Delaware County Sheriff NY.

