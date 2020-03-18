Day care provider charged with manslaughter in toddler death

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (AP) - A day care provider in central New York has been charged in the death of a toddler she was watching.

The Syracuse Post-Standard reports a 24-year-old woman was charged Thursday with first-degree manslaughter in the death of 23-month-old Lennox Santiago.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was caring for Lennox at a day care and called 911 July 17 to say the boy had fallen out of a chair and hit his head.

He underwent brain surgery and died two days later.

Officials say the woman later admitted to detectives that she struck the boy's head on a coffee table.