Daycare for Broome County employees’ children now available

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- County officials announced free childcare is now available for children of Broome County employees.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daycare, provided by the Broome County Office for Aging, is available for children grades K-5 at Broome Western Senior Center from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The program started Wednesday.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the move is essential to keep the employee's in the county working and providing essential needs.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak was also present for the announcement.

The district attorney's office will use school resource officers to ensure the safety of the children at the center.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.