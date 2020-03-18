Denny’s worker uses tips to provide free kids meals during coronavirus chaos

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Despite the chaos of coronavirus in the community, one local restaurant worker turned the circumstances into an opportunity to help others.

Keshia Janik is a server at the Denny's on the Vestal Parkway.

Stopping at Walmart a few days ago, she said, "a lady was in one of the aisles with her kids and she was crying because she didn't know how she was going to pay her bills as well as feed her kids now that the kids are out of school."

She described it as a situation that hit her hard, "I honestly I started crying with her, it broke my heart just to see the shelves how empty they are and see how many people are struggling and all the scared faces that are walking around right now."

Then, a light bulb went off.

Janik explained, "I thought of the idea to donate all of my tips one of my days to providing free kids meals."

This past Sunday, she said she did just that.

One person even tipped more than their bill was worth.

The total? Janik said more than $200, all to fill the bellies of children in our area.

She passed out meals starting Tuesday, and hopes that in this time of crisis, our focus can shift a little.

"Just to show that we need to be spreading the love to everybody right now and not be greedy and selfish and hoarding more than what we need, we just need to be giving now more than ever."

And said there's no time like the present.

"If we can't do it right now, then when are we doing to start doing it?"

Janik said only a few meals went out Tuesday, leaving more than 70 left.

Starting Wednesday until meals run out, she said your child can grab a free meal at the Vestal Denny's from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In compliance with recent restrictions, this would be a takeout-style meal.