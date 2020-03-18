Endicott Police asking public for assistance with investigation into Badger Avenue dispute

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Police in Endicott are investigating a dispute between individuals that ended with one person injured.

The Endicott Police Department says officers responded to a initial report of a shooting and stabbing around 6:21 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Badger Avenue.

However, the department says there is no evidence of a stabbing and the victim did not have gunshots wounds. Police noted the victim refused medical treatment.

The victims injuries are non-life threatening, police tell 12 News.

They say they believe the incident began with a dispute on Main Street.

The suspects were last seen on foot in the area of Badger Avenue and Prospect Street in Endicott, police say.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department.

The investigation is underway.

New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.