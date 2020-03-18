Experts share advice for talking to your kids about coronavirus

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Coronavirus can be hard enough for adults to grapple with but experts say when it comes to talking to your kids: if they have a question, answer it.

The most important thing to remember is to tailor the answer to their age.

"When you're talking to a younger child it might be something more general like 'we're going to wash our hands more and spend some time with our family'," said clinical social worker Erin Marean.

Licensed counselor Joshua Nickels says when talking to those young kids you should avoid sarcasm and innuendo.

"When somebody asks you how's it going and you say 'oh it's the end of the world' and you're saying that to a five or six year old they can really think it's the end of the world," he said.

When it comes to older kids you can elaborate a little bit more.

"If you're talking to teenagers I would be more specific," Marean said "There's a virus going around and we're trying to socially distance ourselves from others," she said.

Nickels encourages parents to avoid frightening your child by using what he calls "medium words".

"Children can differentiate between a world like concern versus disastrous or a huge crisis," he said.

When it comes to dealing with the difficulty of social isolation, Nickels says explain to your children why it's happening.

"We don't want our friends to get sick, or we don't want our grandparents to get sick or aunts and uncles," he said.

With the constantly evolving nature of the crises Nickels says to be up front with your child about the fact that plans can and will change.

"Have a routine and have the conversation that this routine can change depending on what the governor says or our mayor says. It can change but this is what it is for today," he said.