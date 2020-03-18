Getting fresh air during the pandemic, are parks still an option?

(WBNG) -- The sun was shining early on Wednesday, and plenty of people were trying to get some fresh air while still practicing social distancing.

"Yeah absolutely, just got a puppy so coming out to enjoy the nice weather, get out of the house for a little bit," said Vestal resident Brittany Youngs.

As long as further restrictions aren't implemented, Broome County park officials hope to keep the parks open.

"The parks are still open and we are encouraging people to utilize the parks. We have thousands of acres of space for people to spread out and still enjoy the parks during this time," said Broome County Parks Recreation and Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Florance.

While most of the park space is all open, officials are making sure public spaces in the parks are cleaned and following CDC guidelines.

"We're following those protocols along with staying in communication with the Broome County Emergency Services and the Health Department as well," said Florance.

Having this option to get out of the house, exercise, and just get some mental relief during such a stressful time is what some residents need.

"It's really important. I mean, we exercise daily anyway, but especially now being cooped up in the house, not being able to see friends and family, it's really important to get out there and stay healthy both mentally and physically," said Vestal resident Amanda Policare.

We each have to do our part to help the community during this time, and officials hope the parks can be of some help as everyone tries to stay healthy.

"I think it's very important to get outdoors, get the fresh air, move your bodies. Especially as things are all closed down around us. I think the parks can offer a great outlet to the community," said Florance.