How you can continue to support small businesses

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Earlier this week, the state announced restaurants and bars would be suspending dine-in operations, while capacity restrictions were placed on other businesses.

As the coronavirus spreads and more limits are put into place, it's having its impact on local businesses here in the Southern Tier.

"Small businesses are affected extremely and it hits them faster. Faster than large corporations obviously. Some of them will not survive," said The Goat Boy owner Lisa Curatolo.

It's especially true for the Village of Owego.

"This is who we are. This is our identity. So this isn't just a matter of taking a dip in business or a dip in sales, this is a matter of us just remembering who we are, supporting our small businesses, and just bouncing back as soon as we can," said Owego Historic Marketplace president Brad Crews.

Shops and restaurants have had to cut hours, as well as workers.

"It's heart-wrenching because I know a lot of our employees have kids and while the kids are being taken care of through the schools and the food, it's such a stressful time. Mortgages need to be paid, the trickle down effect of this is overwhelming," said Owego Kitchen owner Julie Lovelass.

But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to help while following the restrictions in place.

"Whether it's restaurants, gift shops, whatever, come out and support them either through gift certificates, things you're going to buy, buy something for somebody else who is struggling right now. Those are the important pieces," said Owego Kitchen owner Ike Lovelass.

"Give them a call, buy them a gift certificate, tell your friends to do the same thing and take good care of yourself," said Curatolo.

You can also take advantage of take-out and delivery services.

"Some of our cashiers are doing deliveries, some of our servers are doing deliveries, we're beefing up those operations," said Crews who is also a manager at Owego Originals.

Although times are temporarily tough, businesses are holding onto hope.

"Just generosity in this community is why we settled here. It's incredible the community support. If you think of this village, two floods in two years, 90% of the village underwater, and it's come out stronger than ever and we hope truly that it will be the same thing here," said Ike and Julie Lovelass.

Despite the changes business owners are facing, they are still serving the community and giving back.

Owego Kitchen offered free family dinners to people in the area on Tuesday afternoon and says it has plans to continue.

Owego Originals offers free lunch to students up to 12th grade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

"Day one they were communicating about what they can do for the community. And I think that's really telling about why we should feed small businesses, help them sustain themselves, because they are the first ones to give back to the community when we need it," said Crews.

Some restaurants in the village, like Owego Kitchen and Las Chicas Taqueria also have online-ordering systems to make things more convenient.