Local Author Releases Fourth Book

(WBNG) -- Binghamton native, Joe Falank, released his new book, Disconnected, today.

Inspired by a trip he and his family took, Disconnected is about a family who goes on a trip to "unplug" from the world as they stay at a house with no cell service or WiFi in the Adirondacks. Falank says that the family endures some scary situations, but of course, you'll have to read the book to find out more.

Falank is also the author of Seeing, The Painted Lady, and Unexpected, making this his fourth published book.

Disconnected is available at Barnes & Noble or on Amazon and all other major book retailers.