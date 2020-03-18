Local schools prepare plans to teach students at home

(WBNG) -- As schools close both across the country and in the Southern Tier, school districts are working around the clock to create plans for students to learn from home.

Local school officials are facing a challenge they say they've never seen before, and they've had to devise new ways of bringing the classroom to your home.

"We're utilizing our various technology platforms we have in place, Schoology, Google Classroom, Pear Deck," said Windsor Central School District Superintendent Jason Andrews.

Windsor CSD has put together materials, including laptops, to send home with students. Families are able to pick up the materials, but if they are unable to, the school district will be delivering supplies via school bus.

For those without access to internet at home, Windsor Central School District says they have a solution.

"Our staff made phone calls home to each family to assess their connectivity as well as their ability to access computers. As a result of completing those calls, we also have alternative assignments and activities that don't require internet access," said Andrews.

Chenango Valley Central School District is facing similar challenges with the digital divide.

"We made sure we were connecting them with the free resources, because we do have local companies that are offering free internet for a period of time, so we're giving them that connection, but we also made sure we are providing hard copies," said Chenango Valley CSD Assistant Superintendent Michelle Feyerabend.

For subjects that can be difficult to teach online, one art teacher is getting creative with his curriculum.

"Google Arts and Culture is offering tons of resources on their website, they just hit 1,200 museums that are doing free tours. It's a great resource for them to occupy their time while enriching the learning we were doing here in the room," said Matthew Wilson, an art teacher at Chenango Valley High School.

Even with all these plans in place, school officials say they're re-assessing the situation on a daily basis.

"It's so hard to know what the future holds, I think like everywhere else, we just don't know at this point what that will look like," said Andrews.