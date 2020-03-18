Malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys added to list of New York’s closures

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered indoor portions of malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys to be closed by 8 p.m. Thursday.

On Monday, the governor mandated that gyms and casinos be closed. He also ordered that all bars and restaurants close their dine-in services.

In addition to the closures, Cuomo mandated that social gatherings be limited to no more than 50 people.

"We are doing everything we can as states to reduce density and contain the spread of the virus," Governor Cuomo said in a statement sent to 12 News.

New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are taking similar measures.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.