Price Chopper and Target to reserve one hour for seniors, vulnerable shoppers

(WBNG)- Target and Price Chopper have now both announced that they will be giving the first hour of opening their stores to seniors and to those who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post made by Target CEO Brian Cornell, all Target stores will be open every Wednesday for the first hour of shopping for seniors and shoppers that are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Cornell said, "As I've said from the onset, a commitment to help all families is at the heart of Target's purpose. Our goal is to be here for you and keep navigating this uncertainty together and we will do everything in our power to live up to that promise."

The stores also will be closing at 9 p.m. every day starting March 18, so that their workers can clean the stores and restock the shelves.

In a press release CEO of Price Chopper, Scott Grimmett said they will close all of their locations at 10 p.m. starting on Wednesday March 18 and reopen at 7 a.m. so their workers can clean their stores and restock shelves.

In a statement Grimmett said, “Our focus on sanitation and supply chain flow places priority on the customer experience, helping us to reassure customers that the food supply is not in jeopardy.”

They then will open the stores from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. everyday starting on Thursday March 19 for seniors and for those who are more vulnerable. They also said that all rain check policies have been suspended.

