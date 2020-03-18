Rain comes our way tonight

Tonight: Rain likely. Catskill wintry mix or rain. Rain total: 0.33-0.75” Chance of precipitation is 100%. Wind: SE 5-10G15 Low: 34-38

Thursday: A few lingering early morning showers possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 3-8 High: 44-52

Thursday Night: Good chance of rain. Temperatures slowly rise. Low: 42-46↑

Forecast Discussion:

A batch of rain is moving toward us this evening and will overspread the area into the early overnight. Rain could be steady at times. Totals will range from 0.33-0.75”. There is a chance that some wintry mix, perhaps even some freezing rain, could develop in the Catskill region. No significant icing is expected. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.



Thursday brings a lot of clouds and some leftover early morning showers could linger through around 9 or 10am. The chance of showers is around 30% early in the day. Long dry periods are expected through the day. Spring arrives at 11:49pm Thursday night and so does rain. The chance of rain increases to 90% overnight. Temperatures will also increase into the upper 40s to low 50s by daybreak.

Friday will be the warmest day we've seen in awhile. It will come with a 40% chance of some rain but highs climb well into the 60s. 70 can not be ruled out! There is even a chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures drop sharply overnight.



Saturday turns much colder with highs in the upper 30s under a sun and cloud mix. More sun is on tap Sunday and highs get back to around 40. Next Monday some rain moves back in but we dry out Tuesday. By next Wednesday we head back into the shower chance category.