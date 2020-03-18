SUNY Broome to not hold classes March 19, 20 as staff reduces workforce

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- There will be no on-campus classes at SUNY Broome March 19 and 20 as staff prepare to work remotely.

SUNY Broome officials say the move comes as Governor Andrew orders staff at work places to be reduced to 50 percent to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The campus, however, will remain open, according to SUNY Broome officials. Student support services and academic support will remain available to students.

In addition to this, the college says "some" labs and hands-on classes will resume on March 23. The list of these courses can be found by clicking here.

All other courses will follow a distance-learning model beginning March 19.

