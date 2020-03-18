Weapons, drugs recovered from Johnson City residence

Weapons, drugs recovered from Johnson City residenceNew
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Authorities announced illegally possessed weapons and drugs were found in a Johnson City residence following the execution of a narcotics search warrant Tuesday.
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says officers recovered the following from a residence on Wells Avenue:
- 2 illegally possessed 12-gauge shotguns
- An illegally possessed 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun
- 8.9 ounces of Heroin (street value of around $21,000)
- 6.2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine (street value of over $14,000)
- Crack cocaine
- "Various rounds" of ammunition
- Digital scales
- Packaging materials
- Over $2,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds
The task force said the following regarding placing charges on the subject:
Due to the restrictions put in place by the court system in response to the COVID-19 concerns the charges associated with this incident did not allow for [the subject] to be held for arraignment as they were not qualified offenses as defined under the bail reform law. As a result Sean P. Dunn was released without charge until the case be forwarded to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office for consideration on a presentation to the Grand Jury.