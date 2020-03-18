Weapons, drugs recovered from Johnson City residence

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Authorities announced illegally possessed weapons and drugs were found in a Johnson City residence following the execution of a narcotics search warrant Tuesday.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says officers recovered the following from a residence on Wells Avenue:

2 illegally possessed 12-gauge shotguns

An illegally possessed 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun

8.9 ounces of Heroin (street value of around $21,000)

6.2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine (street value of over $14,000)

Crack cocaine

"Various rounds" of ammunition

Digital scales

Packaging materials

Over $2,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds

The task force said the following regarding placing charges on the subject: