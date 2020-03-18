Yeaman Athletics, working out every obstacle in its way

OWEGO (WBNG) - Yeaman Athletics is a conditioning gym in Owego that has built its way from the ground up.

"I saw a need for fitness in the area and developing and building a community," said Yeaman Athletics owner Joey Yaman.

In 2013, Yaman had an idea, but turning that idea into reality was anything but easy.

"If you really want to do it you visualize it, you obsess over it, you work hard at making it happen, go for it," said Yaman.

Yaman put in the work, learning and adapting. Seven years and two locations later, Yeaman Athletics is doing better than ever with clients that range every where from high school kids to professional athletes.

"I've had so many people that have supported me and stuck with me from the very beginning and I feel loyal to all these people that have been there for me."

Yeaman Athletics relies on its clients to thrive. The gym teaches four different styles of workout classes, and with the coronavirus outbreak, Yaman once again has to get creative.

"Online or at home workouts. I have programed workouts for people to do, there are video workouts and they check in with me to let me know, hey I completed the workout."

While income is of course a concern for any business owner during the pandemic, Yaman is making sure his clients are taken care of too.

"I believe that no matter what happens, I am going to figure it out and make things work and it might not be the perfect scenario but whatever it takes to get by and keep us afloat and then get us back up to running full speed, we'll be good to go."

Just another obstacle in Yaman's way that he is ready and prepared to overcome.

"There's many stressful days, even more to come but if you want to do it, you can do it."

A motto we can live by in anything we do.

