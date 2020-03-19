9-1-1 dispatchers and first responders following guidelines amid pandemic

(WBNG) -- While first responders are working to keep you safe, they are also taking extra measures to make sure they stay clear of the coronavirus as well.

Calling 9-1-1 may be a quick reaction when panicking over the coronavirus pandemic. However, emergency officials say it's important to stay calm and make sure it's a real emergency before calling the dispatch center in order for them to not get a serious overflow of calls.

Meanwhile, dispatch workers have a new set of guidelines to follow to make sure you are safe from the virus and so are there first responders.

"At the 9-1-1 center, we follow a national protocol for evaluating how sick you are and the dispatchers have been getting information on how to evaluate those," said Director of Broome County Emergency Services, Michael Ponticello. "Then, we place a call on how to communicate that to our first responders."

Local law enforcement like the Broome County Sheriff's Office is joining in on the efforts. They've implemented protocol that their deputies and other members must wear special masks, goggles, and latex gloves when responding to a person who may have been exposed or has symptoms of the virus. They also will administer lower level medical masks onto people who may be in contact with them.

Captain Kate Newcomb says it's essential to keep her team clean, saying, "Everybody's facing the same struggle and we don't want our line of defense to come down with this infection and then that cripples us and we can't serve the public."

She says this is a very important time for the community and first responders to have a trust in one another to help each other move forward in this pandemic.