Broome County officials: 1 new case of COVID, 117 cases pending

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by other county officials Thursday in a news conference that provided updates on the county's response to the coronavirus.

Officials say there are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Broome County as well as 117 pending cases. That is up from one confirmed case and 70 pending cases reported on Monday.

In addition to this, Garnar announced that BC Transit will be offering rides with no fares at this time.

More details will be announced as informational becomes available.

