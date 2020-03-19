DICK’s Sporting Goods to close stores temporarily amid COVID19 woes

(WBNG) -- Dick's Sporting Goods has announced that it will be closing its retails stores for two weeks amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

The move includes the company's Golf Galaxy and Field and Stream stores.

Employees will continue to be paid during the two week period, Dick's says.

During this time, the company says it will serve customers trough its mobile app and online. The company says its curbside pickup will be available to customers between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. all week.

