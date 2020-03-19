Dunkin’s ‘Joy in Childhood Foundation’ to spend over $1 million in aiding non-profits amid pandemic

(WBNG) -- The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation says it will activate $1.25 million in emergency funding to support health and hunger and relief organizations involved with combating the coronavirus.

The foundation says its grantees are reporting a large uptick in the volume of clients they serve and facing "costly" challenges amid the pandemic.

Non-profits in the Southern Tier can apply for a grant by clicking here

"At Dunkin', we care deeply about the neighborhoods we serve. In these unprecedented times, I want our community partners to know that Dunkin' has their backs," said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin' Brands CEO.

Donations to the foundation can be made by clicking here.

