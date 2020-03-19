Hillcrest church takes steps to make sure no one feels alone during coronavirus

HILLCREST (WBNG) -- As many stories as you may have heard about the horrible things happening because of the coronavirus, there are also some good ones too.

At Ogden Hill United Methodist Church, the pastor says her parish has a favorite song: the church is not a building, the church is not a steeple; the church is not a resting place, the church is the people.

The people of the church have formed into different groups, one to call the elderly and other members affected by the coronavirus, and one to receive the calls. Pastor Joyce Allen said this was to make sure no one feels alone during these difficult times.

In addition to the calls checking up on their members, there is also a group known as runners who purchase supplies such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper to bring to members, an effort the pastor said she was particularly proud of.

"Just because we can't come to the building, the church doesn't stop being the church. That's the important part for us, mainly to let people know that God is not taking a nap or vacation but God is still in control even when it seems sometimes the world is spinning out of control," Reverend Joyce Allen said.

She said most of the people they call are extremely happy to have someone checking up on them, and that they have made it a habit to call them everyday.

The pastor asked 12 News to pass on that even if you're not a member of the church, or any religion at all, feel free to call 607-723-2637 and someone will be there to talk to you or deliver supplies.