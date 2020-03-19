How UHS is helping combat the coronavirus

(WBNG) -- Amid the coronavirus chaos, nurses at United Health Services across Broome County are busy helping to keep their community safe.

As 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Broome County, and 117 pending tests.

Director of Nursing at UHS Hospitals Kristy Alfano tells 12 News nurses throughout the UHS system are geared up and ready to help patients in need.

"We really are on the front lines and this is what we do every day," Alfano said. "I think the most important thing for people to know is that we're here to care for you."

While patients are a priority, Alfano isn't overlooking the importance of caring for nurses and staff members who treat the sick.

"We're very focused on rounding with our staff and making sure that they have the support, the questions, and the protective equipment to care for all the patients coming to UHS," Alfano said.

Alfano has noticed some differences in UHS hospitals lately.

"It's busy, but we definitely have seen a shift in volume," Alfano said. "There's less people coming to the emergency departments to seek care."

Alfano believes that's due to people practicing social distancing, a recommendation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which helps limits contact between individuals.

Other differences around the UHS system include screenings for patients who may be experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms.

"We do have someone who is available to screen symptoms immediately as you arrive," Alfano said. "We are able to get you to the appropriate care as quickly as possible."

UHS has limited visitation for patients in the hospital, which Alfano said could affect some families, but she is determined to help in any way she can.

"There's ways in which we can get you to your loved one's bedside because as a nurse we certainly know the importance of human touch," Alfano said.

For anyone who feels like they may have coronavirus symptoms, Alfano asks you call your healthcare provider directly, and check out the UHS website for more information.