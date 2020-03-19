Man charged with threatening to blow up virus command post

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a New York man threatened to blow up an office building where New York state set up its coronavirus testing command post.

The Journal News reports that Pedro Cheng was arrested and charged Tuesday in Westchester County court with making a terrorist threat to the building in New Rochelle.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with the organization that is representing Cheng.

Police say he called Monday evening and said he was going blow the building up "with all you guys inside."

It isn't clear whether Cheng knew the health department had operations there. Search dogs found no bomb.