Navy hospital ship deployed to New York to help hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump agreed to deploy a 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship to New York City to relieve pressure on hospitals treating people with COVID-19.

The ship would accept non-coronavirus patients.

Anticipating a huge spike in coronavirus patients, New York City-area hospitals are clearing out beds, setting up new spaces to triage patients and urging people with mild symptoms to consult health professionals by phone or video chat instead of flooding emergency rooms.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that demand for hospital beds could soon outstrip capacity by tens of thousands as the outbreak surges.