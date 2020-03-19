PennDOT to reopen select rest areas for truck parking

(WBNG)- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be reopening select rest areas on Thursday, following a recent closure due to the coronavirus.

Rest areas were closed midnight Tuesday night in response to Governor Tom Wolf's mitigation guidance regarding the virus.

The rest areas that will be open include:

• Interstate 79: Crawford County NB/SB;

• Interstate 79: Allegheny NB only;

• Interstate 80: Venango County EB/WB;

• Interstate 80: Centre County EB/WB;

• Interstate 80: Montour County EB/WB;

• Interstate 81: Luzerne County NB/SB;

• Interstate 81: Cumberland County NB/SB;

Each location will have five portable toilets, with one ADA-accessible, cleaned once a day. However, there won't be any indoor facilities opened.

The department said it will continue to evaluate and will determine whether or not additional rest areas can be reopened.

