School food programs going smoothly, how long can they last?

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- During this pandemic everything has happened quickly, posing a challenge for many, especially schools.

As part of their emergency plan schools started handing out food to students this week. They say so far everything is going well.

"Things are going great. It took a couple days to really get our rhythm down, but now things are going smoothly. The staff is up and running, they know what they need to do to take care of our kids. We're doing great, we're feeding anywhere from 8 to 10 thousand kids at this time," said BOCES Senior Director of Food Services Mark Bordeau.

Each individual school is making sure they have enough staff on hand to serve all families.

"It's been smooth it's been very smooth. I think that we have a lot of caring adults who love these kids so everyone is going above and beyond to make sure we got everybody covered and every family too," said Horace Mann Elementary School Principal Peter Stewart.

BOCES officials have enough food between their vendors and local restaurants to serve meals well into April.

"We're geared up to have food for two to three weeks. We've already reached out to our vendors to bring new supplies of food in. So, we're good until April 14th," said Bordeau.

In a challenging time for all, hard work and a sense of community are two things everyone can count on.

"The cafeteria staff, they have a special spot in my heart. The work they do every single day, they didn't question. They came in at 4:30-5 o'clock in the morning, they're working hard," said Bordeau.

"In Binghamton we're one big family. This school district, we love these kids like our own kids. Every day we come to work we try to give them our best. So for me, this is what it's all about. This is why I got into this kind of work," said Stewart.