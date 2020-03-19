Sidney Police officer arrested on sexually-related charges involving minor

(WBNG) -- State Police announced the arrest of an officer from the Village of Sidney Police Department on a felony sex charge Thursday afternoon.

The New York State Police Department says 27-year-old Brandon S. Parry of Sherburne, N.Y. was arrested and charged with disseminating indecent material to minors. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The police department says Parry is accused of sending indecent messages and pictures to a minor.

State Police say Parry was arraigned in the Village of Sidney Court where he was released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued to the victim, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.