Strong to severe storm possibility in our forecast

Tonight: Rain likely. A rumble of thunder is possible. Temperatures rise. Wind: SE->S -12 Low: 39-43↑

Friday: Warm and windy. 60% chance of scattered showers and perhaps a gusty thunderstorm. Any thunderstorms could produce damaging winds. Wind: SW 12-17G35 High: 65-71

Friday Night: Turning sharply colder. Wind: NW 8-13G20 Low: 23-27

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front will lift through the area overnight and bring a shot of some rain and possibly even a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will slowly rise with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s rising to around 50 by morning.

Friday will be the warmest day we've seen in awhile. It will come with a 60% chance of some rain but highs climb well into the 60s. 70 can not be ruled out! As a cold front races through the area in the late afternoon and early evening, there is even a chance of a gusty, potentially severe, thunderstorm. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated. Damaging wind would be the most likely threat from any storms. The tornado threat is very low. Temperatures drop sharply overnight and will be in the 20s by Saturday morning.



Saturday will be much colder with highs in the upper 30s under a sun and cloud mix. More sun is on tap Sunday and highs get back to around 40.



Next Monday some rain moves back in but we dry out Tuesday. By next Wednesday we head back into the shower chance category. Highs next week start out in the upper 30s but climb back into the mid 50s by Thursday.