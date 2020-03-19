Unsettled weather continues

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. 0-.10” 40% High 48 (46-52) Wind SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT, SPRING ARRIVES 11:50 PM: Cloudy with rain and showers. .10-.25” Low 46 (44-52) Wind Becoming S 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Warm. Mostly cloudy with rain. A few thunderstorms. .25-.50” 40% High 66 (64-70) Wind SW 15-25 G35 mph

After some early rain, we'll have a lot of dry time Thursday. A low will exit, but another will be moving in, so we'll have another round of showers tonight. Some good news, milder temperatures are on the way, briefly.

Rain and showers, possibly a thunderstorm, along with the mild weather will continue Friday. A cold front will give us afternoon showers and thunderstorms, followed by some chilly temperatures. The precipitation will end as rain showers change to snow showers.

We'll have early clouds Saturday, but as high pressure moves in, we'll have increasing sunshine. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Sunday.

We've added some mixed showers to the forecast Monday. Cool, seasonable Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Another round of Spring showers for Wednesday.

