Vestal business hosts fundraiser for Meals on Wheels during pandemic

VESTAL (WBNG) -- While many businesses are being impacted by restrictions due to the coronavirus, some businesses are still choosing to serve the community.

Take Worldwide Sport Supply for example, a store that has been in the Southern Tier for decades.

"We've been in business 40 years. My father and mother started the company back in Endicott. We're local, from this community," said owner TJ Ciaravino.

While times are tough, the store is choosing to step up and help out a local non-profit.

"We're still taking orders, we're doing business, we're trying to get business from any direction we can. But because my staff is still here and ready to respond, we said we might as well fill up our production schedule with things like this that are good to help out the community," said Ciaravino.

The store has opened up an online shop where you can order items to support Meals on Wheels of Western Broome, an organization that may struggle in the coming weeks.

"Because everybody is so isolated, seniors are even more isolated. They don't have friends or family in the area to bring them supplies or basic necessities like food. So our demand is increasing and we just hope we have enough volunteers and enough donations to carry us through these very strange times," said executive director Jackie Pangilinan.

All proceeds from the sale will be going toward the non-profit.

"It goes straight to feeding the seniors so we're actually sending out a lot of extra frozen meals free of charge," said Pangilinan. "We want to make sure they're covered for as long as possible."

Worldwide Sport Supply hopes its actions will motivate others.

"Maybe somebody else will see that we're helping out and it will come back in different ways," said Ciaravino.

Something the Southern Tier is already proving to do.

"It's very moving actually. When things are tough it's really inspiring to see how people step up," said Pangilinan.

"Anyone that needs help, just come and ask. We're here for the community and we're here to help," said Ciaravino.

You can place an order by clicking here. The deadline is not until mid-April.