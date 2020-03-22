Chemung County confirms second positive case of COVID-19

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Health Department announced a second positive case of the coronavirus on Sunday.

Health Department staff are currently working to find people who have been in contact with the individual.

They also want to make the public aware of the fact that test results come back at different dates and times depending on what labs they were sent to and the backlog of those facilities.

This announcement came after they confirmed their first positive case earlier in the day on Sunday.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss said there will be more information on Monday, March 23.

