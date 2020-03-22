Chemung County confirms first positive case of COVID-19
CHEMUNG COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Health Department confirmed their first case of the coronavirus on Sunday.
The individual who tested positive recently traveled outside of the country. The Health Department is currently working to find the people who have come into contact with the individual.
Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss said there will be more information on Monday, March 23.
