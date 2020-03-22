Here’s what you need to know about the New York State on PAUSE plan

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a New York State on PAUSE plan on Friday.

The New York State on PAUSE plan is a 10-point executive order put in place to assure uniform safety for the state. It includes an order that all non-essential businesses statewide must close offices starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

A list of essential workers can be found here.

The Governor's 10-point NYS on PAUSE plan is as follows:

Effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, all non-essential businesses statewide will be closed; Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time; Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced; When in public individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet from others; Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet; Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people; Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders; Sick individuals should not leave their home unless to receive medical care and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health; Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations; and Use precautionary sanitizer practices such as using isopropyl alcohol wipes.

Check the New York State website for updates.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.