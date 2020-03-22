Here’s what you need to know from Governor Cuomo’s press conference

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference to give an update on the coronavirus on Sunday.

Governor Cuomo discussed his plan for hospitals and what he wants to do to acquire more medical supplies. Cuomo said that with the current curve that the virus is taking, the state might need 110,000 hospital beds. The state currently has 53,000.

Governor Cuomo's plan is to expand the existing hospital capacity with a goal of an increase of 100%. Cuomo said in the press conference that he knows this is an ambitious goal, so he created a Department of Health Emergency Order that by law, gives hospitals a mandatory minimum of increasing their capacity by 50%. This 50% increase would take the state to a 75,000 bed minimum.

Another part of Cuomo's plan to increase beds is to cancel all elective, non-critical surgeries, which will go in effect Wednesday, March 25.

Governor Cuomo also said he wants to re-purpose buildings such as hotels and nursing homes to serve as temporary hospitals. Cuomo announced a plan on Saturday for four temporary hospitals across the state that would have 250 beds in each facility. Cuomo is asking FEMA to come in with supplies and staff to help build up the hospitals in the Javits Center.

In the press conference, Cuomo talked about a form of testing that he wants the FDA push forward. He wants there to be serological testing because it can find the individuals that have the antibodies that can fight COVID-19.

Drug trials was another topic of discussion. Governor Cuomo said they have secured 70k Hydroxychloroquine, 10k Zithromax and 750k Chloroquine, which are the supplies needed to begin testing. The trial starts Tuesday, March 24.

Cuomo mentioned statewide and nationwide statistics. He said there have been 114 deaths in New York and 374 deaths in the country. Cuomo said that 70% of the people who passed away were over 70 years-old. He also said that approximately 80% of the deaths of those under 70 years-old had an underlying health condition.

Go to the New York State government's website for updates.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.