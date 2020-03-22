Pennsylvania removes pharmacy regulations to provide more access

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- Governor Wolf announced that the state of Pennsylvania is removing barriers for pharmacies to provide services amid COVID-19 on Sunday.

Governor Wolf has agreed to suspend some pharmacy regulations enable more flexible and available services during the pandemic. The temporary changes that will go into effect will help pharmacies practice social distancing and allow out-of-state pharmacies to ship goods into Pennsylvania.

The suspended regulations stated in the press release include:

Governor Wolf's order will enable remote supervision by telephone or computer, so pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns may provide needed medications to patients without a supervising pharmacist "on the premises."

For out-of-state pharmacies that wish to ship goods into Pennsylvania, the requirement for nonresident pharmacy registration is temporarily suspended for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, and out-of-state pharmacies may ship into Pennsylvania provided that: The nonresident pharmacy has a business relationship with a Pennsylvania pharmacy, The nonresident pharmacy is licensed in good standing in their home state, and The nonresident pharmacy and Pennsylvania pharmacy with which it has a business relationship have access to common patient files.

Governor Wolf also granted the suspension of certain licensure requirements to allow expedited temporary licensure to pharmacy practitioners and pharmacies in other states so they can provide goods and services to Pennsylvanians for the duration of the coronavirus emergency. Process during disaster declaration: If an applicant seeking a temporary license has demonstrated they are licensed by and in good standing with their home state, the Department of State’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA) may suspend the requirements for letters of good standing, criminal history record checks, National Practitioner Data Bank reports, and any other requirement deemed “administrative” in nature. BPOA also may suspend any continuing-education requirements for applicants seeking a temporary license.

The governor also suspended the regulation that requires a pharmacy to immediately turn in its permit if it closes or ceases operations. Instead, during the COVID-19 emergency, a pharmacy that temporarily closes for more than 24-hours must notify the State Board of Pharmacy and provide a plan for continuity of patient care.

For licensed pharmacists who also have an authorization to administer injectables, the department is temporarily suspending the requirement that the pharmacist hold an active CPR certificate, so long as a pharmacist’s CPR certificate was valid on March 17. Under these circumstances, the CPR certificate will be extended and accepted as valid through December 31.

