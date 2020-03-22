The FDA alerts consumers about fraudulent COVID-19 test kits

(WBNG) -- The FDA released an announcement on Friday warning consumers about unauthorized fraudulent coronavirus tests.

The FDA said that they have started to see unauthorized in-home test kits that are being advertised to test for the coronavirus. The FDA wants to clarify to the public that at this time they have not authorized any tests for purchase.

The FDA said in their announcement that they are actively working with test developers to try and make accurate and safe tests for the household.

The FDA will take appropriate action to protect consumers which might include issuing warning letters, seizures or injunctions.

If you are aware of fraudulent test kits for COVID-19, please report them to the FDA. The FDA will continue to pursue those who place the public health at risk.

