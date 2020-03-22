Wet snowfall arrives Monday AM, messy wintry day in store

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 AM Monday to 12 AM Tuesday for Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Susquehanna (PA), and Wayne (PA) Counties.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 AM Monday to 12 AM Tuesday for Delaware and Sullivan Counties.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 40% chance of snow showers, arriving a few hours before sunrise. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, Low: 29 (25-31)

Monday: Cloudy with a 90% chance of wet snow, mixing with rain late in the day, and mainly for locations west of I-81. Winds: SE 10-20 mph, High: 37 (32-39)

Monday night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain/snow, gradually ending through the night. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, Low: 31 (27-34)

Forecast Discussion

We're in for a fairly active week of weather overall, starting with tomorrow, so we certainly should enjoy the rest of this Sunday. After a chilly start in the teens for many this morning, sunshine continued with no interruptions this afternoon allowing us to warm up into the upper 30's and lower 40's. As the evening wears on, some high clouds will begin to arrive around sunset, with clouds continuing to increase overnight. One good thing is the amount of dry air in place, which will be tough to overcome at first. This should hold snowfall off for most of the night, but enough moisture will build in to where snow showers arrive between 3-6 AM from southwest to northeast. As snow begins to fall we'll see temperatures cool off a few degrees, reaching lows into the middle 20's over the Catskills and upper 20's to lower 30's back to the west.

Because of this dynamic cooling, along with indications that the coastal low track will be closer to the coast, we're looking at mostly an all snow event Monday. Warmer ground temperatures of late, along with the high March sun angle should keep accumulations limited in the valleys, with highest elevations likely to see more snow. Also, locations farther to the east closer to the coastal low, like Delaware and Sullivan Counties, will see more snowfall. This is all elevation dependent, but expect 0-3” west of I-81, 2-6” east of I-81, with the exception of Delaware and Sullivan Counties, where 4-8” could fall. Slick road conditions are likely through the day tomorrow, so be careful if traveling.

Rain begins to mix in back to the west by the afternoon, especially in the valleys, eventually mixing everywhere by Monday night. This mix ends overnight into Tuesday, as we'll have a brief quiet day. The next system quickly approaches from the west for Wednesday, moving in before transferring its energy over to the coast once again. This will lead to some rain early, before another mix with some snow finishes out the day. We'll be keeping a close eye on this system in the short term.

Beyond the middle of the week, there's quite a few fine details to sort out, but overall the pattern looks to remain unsettled. Weak waves will bring rain shower chances both Thursday and Friday, with the next best shot at a decent storm system for next Saturday. A good thing to look at is that temperatures are mainly going to be above average late next week, giving us just rainfall. Next Sunday is likely to be another rare dry day in the forecast after all the rain/snow.