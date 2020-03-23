A new edition of Top Plays

(WBNG) -- With sports currently on hold, 12 Sports put out a message asking viewers to send in videos that could fill Monday's "top play" segment! Here's a look at the videos we received this week.

Ray Austin

Trystan Layton

Ryan and Owen Hallenbeck

Alexia Michitti

Kevin Ludwig

Keep sending us your videos so we can keep top plays going during this time! All submissions can be sent to nmenner@wbng.com, and jseus@wbng.com.

