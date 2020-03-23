Cornell University Student stabbed, police looking for suspects

ITHACA (WBNG)- On Sunday night, a Cornell University student was stabbed after an attempted robbery.

According to Ithaca Police, they received a call of a stabbing from the victim's friend at 7:42 p.m. and it happened in the area of South Avenue.

Police say the victim is a 23 year-old and they sustain non-life threatening injuries.

The police department is following up on several leads and is still investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is to contact Ithaca Police at 607-727-9973.