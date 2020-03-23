Coronavirus updates from Chenango, Delaware and Tioga counties

(WBNG) -- The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus continues to rise across the Southern Tier.

On Monday, Tioga County public health officials announced a second positive test of COVID-19 in the county. According to the New York State Department of Health website, there are three cases in both Delaware and Chenango Counties.

Delware County Public Health Programs Manager Heather Warren told 12 News one of the three positive test results the department received came from a New York City man who listed a county address even though he hadn't been to Delaware County recently. She said that case was referred to the New York City Department of Health.

Neither Tioga nor Delaware counties would comment on the age, gender or level of seriousness for any of their confirmed cases, nor places where these people had been in the area. They did say anyone suspected of coming into contact with these individuals was notified and told to self-quarantine.

The Chenango County Department of Public Health did not respond to any requests for comment.

Tioga County Senior Public Health Educator Kylie Holochak said several of the doctors and hospitals have reached out to the county saying there are not enough tests to adequately test everyone. While Holochak could not say how many places were testing in the county, Delaware County's website listed one, Margaretville Hospital, as well as several nearby. This information was not readily available on the Chenango County website.

There are several resources available, both at a local and state level. The New York State Department of Health, the best place officials said to find basic info or to have questions answered, is 1-888-364-3065.

All of the county websites are updating with new information as it becomes available; for Tioga County's click here, Delaware County's click here, and click here for Chenango County.