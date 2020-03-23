Family of first Broome County coronavirus victim: ‘He was perfectly fine Tuesday morning and by Thursday evening he was gone’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The family of the man who was the first person to die from coronavirus in Broome County said they didn't know he had Covid-19 until it was too late.

83-year-old Bill Polakovich's daughter and granddaughter spoke with 12 News over FaceTime Monday.

They said at first, he didn't show symptoms of the virus, but as his condition worsened, medical staff assured them it was not the coronavirus.

"We were in shock," said Polakovich's granddaughter Meghan Gallagher. "The way they were talking they were sure that he didn't have it."

Meghan and her mom Lisa told 12 News they were upset the hospital or the county didn't notify them Polakovich tested positive for coronavirus. They said after he had already passed away, the funeral home called them with the news.

Polakovich was being treated at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton. His death was announced by the county on Saturday.

Lisa said it was pneumonia that eventually took her father's life on Thursday.

"My dad was gone before they even got the test results back," said Lisa.

In response, Broome County Director of Public Health, Rebecca Kauffman, told 12 News, "In most cases, the health care provider makes the notification if someone is positive. They do that because they have a developed relationship with the family and the patient. There are times when the health department notifies the family and that's because it's a time sensitive issue."

Lourdes Hospital said in a statement to 12 News: " Our hearts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time and all the families and loved ones impacted by this illness in our community and across the world. Our infection control specialists and clinicians are working closely with the Broome County Health Department to diligently explore and prepare avenues to detect, protect and respond, in accordance with the most current CDC recommendations and guidelines. During this unprecedented time, our policies and procedures are being reviewed and modified to meet the needs of and protect patients, associates and the community."

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.