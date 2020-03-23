How you can help Ross Park Zoo be sure animals are cared for during coronavirus crisis

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While coronavirus concerns have closed the gates of the Ross Park Zoo, officials say the animals inside still require around the clock care.

The cancellation of the Zoo's annual Eggstravaganza fundraiser as well as the decision to push back opening day to April 18 has meant a shortage in revenue that normally goes toward caring for the zoo's nearly two hundred animals.

"We're a non profit and while we do receive some grants from New York State and from the county the vast majority of our revenue is from people visiting the zoo," said Executive Director Phillip Ginter.

Ginter says the Zoo is preparing for anything, but those preparations have put further financial strain on them.

"We have purchased extra food supplies in the event that there is a disruption in our supply chains so that we have enough additional food on site to get us through several months," he said.

The zoo is asking the community to help them help the animals who rely on them for care every day.

"We've set up an emergency fund so people who are interested in supporting the zoo at this time can visit our website ross park zoo .org and click on our emergency fund."

If you would like to donate to the fund you can do so by clicking here.