New scams popping up amid coronavirus spread

DELAWARE COUNTY (WBNG) -- Amid COVID-19 fears, new scams are being reported in Delaware County.

"People are going door to door claiming to be from the CDC or the local health department, asking you about resources. These are basically people who are casing residents," said Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond.

These scammers, who come right up to your door, will ask for your personal information for test sampling for the CDC. Another scam involves collecting your information to send you a "coronavirus relief check" from the government.

"There's people claiming they can get their money sooner, if they engage in this kind of contract. It's usually internet and phone sales. Again, just hang up on people, disregard those things, the government will not engage in those types of activities," said DuMond.

Authorities say the spread of the coronavirus marks an opportune time for scammers to strike.

"They look at it as a prime opportunity to prey on people. It's especially concerning during this time because people are already fearful," said DuMond.

Authorities want residents to know that scams are no reason to panic. Sheriff DuMond recommends remaining calm in these situations, and using basic common sense.

"If it doesn't sound right, it's probably not right," said DuMond.

If you do find yourself in the middle of a scam, authorities recommend reporting the incident to local police. Sheriff DuMond is also reminding residents to never give out personal information, such as your birth date or Social Security number to anyone over the phone, internet, or even at your front door.