NYSEG: Over 5,000 customers without power Monday

3:33 P.M. UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- A media personnel for NYSEG says the cause of Monday afternoon's power outage was a broken insulator on Smith Hill Road in the town of Chenango.

As of 3:33 p.m., the number of power outages in the area was under 100.

For the most up-to-date information, go to the NYSEG Power Outage Map.

-----

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 5,000 customers are without power Monday afternoon.

According to the company's power outage map, the towns of Barker, Binghamton, Chenango, Dickinson, Fenton and Maine are affected.

The map can be viewed by clicking here.

The company says repairs are expected by 4:45 p.m. Monday.